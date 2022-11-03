Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) (the “Company”) will hold a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the Company’s Q3 2022 results. A copy of the Q3 2022 investor presentation, to be used during the conference call, will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website prior to the call, located at www.tiptreeinc.com.

If you have a question for management that you would like answered on the call, please submit your question to [email protected] prior to the start of the call.

To Listen to the Webcast

The conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.tiptreeinc.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:

Domestic: 1-855-327-6837

International: 1-631-891-4304

To Hear the Conference Call Playback

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 10020271

A replay of the call will be available from Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, until midnight Eastern on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) allocates capital to select small and middle market companies with the mission of building long-term value. Established in 2007, we have a significant track record investing in the insurance sector and across a variety of other industries, including mortgage origination, specialty finance and shipping. With proprietary access and a flexible capital base, we seek to uncover compelling investment opportunities and support management teams in unlocking the full value potential of their businesses. For more information, please visit www.tiptreeinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006120/en/