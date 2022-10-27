Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 03, 2022!

WEIS MARKETS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

SUNBURY, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022

SUNBURY, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE: WMK) Board of Directors today declared a 6.3 percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.32 per share to $0.34 per share to shareholders of record as of November 7, 2022 payable on November 21, 2022. The last quarterly cash dividend increase was 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 from $0.31 per share to $0.32 per share.

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

