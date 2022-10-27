MONTGOMERY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $244.00Mil. The top holdings were TFC(8.38%), URI(5.91%), and COP(5.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MONTGOMERY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 13,500 shares in NYSE:CCJ, giving the stock a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.59 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Cameco Corp traded for a price of $23.92 per share and a market cap of $10.32Bil. The stock has returned -5.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cameco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 192.90, a price-book ratio of 2.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.75 and a price-sales ratio of 7.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 2,670 shares in NYSE:WCC, giving the stock a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.11 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, WESCO International Inc traded for a price of $134.2 per share and a market cap of $6.82Bil. The stock has returned 7.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WESCO International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 2,042 shares in NYSE:FDX, giving the stock a 0.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $211.05 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $156.91 per share and a market cap of $40.83Bil. The stock has returned -31.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.67 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 9,040 shares in NYSE:AR, giving the stock a 0.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.92 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Antero Resources Corp traded for a price of $35.78 per share and a market cap of $10.95Bil. The stock has returned 78.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Antero Resources Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-book ratio of 1.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 8,912-share investment in NYSE:DXC. Previously, the stock had a 0.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.49 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, DXC Technology Co traded for a price of $28.71 per share and a market cap of $6.60Bil. The stock has returned -11.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DXC Technology Co has a price-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

