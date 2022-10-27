Cornerstone Capital, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

200 Homer Avenue Palo Alto, CA 94301

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $712.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.33%), GOOGL(5.11%), and V(4.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cornerstone Capital, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 625,045-share investment in NYSE:SAIL. Previously, the stock had a 5.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.81 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc traded for a price of $65.24 per share and a market cap of $6.19Bil. The stock has returned 49.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 16.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -99.51 and a price-sales ratio of 12.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Capital, Inc. bought 24,705 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 27,795. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 10/27/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $97.94 per share and a market cap of $263.22Bil. The stock has returned -68.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:SO by 45,555 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.75.

On 10/27/2022, Southern Co traded for a price of $65.17 per share and a market cap of $70.92Bil. The stock has returned 8.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southern Co has a price-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-book ratio of 2.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Capital, Inc. bought 109,000 shares of NYSE:SHOP for a total holding of 209,900. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.02.

On 10/27/2022, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $34.1 per share and a market cap of $43.25Bil. The stock has returned -74.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.11 and a price-sales ratio of 7.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Cornerstone Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:SJM by 14,560 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.26.

On 10/27/2022, JM Smucker Co traded for a price of $148.69 per share and a market cap of $15.84Bil. The stock has returned 24.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JM Smucker Co has a price-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.