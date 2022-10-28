Cottage Street Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

9 COTTAGE STREET MARION, MA 02738

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 83 stocks valued at a total of $122.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.83%), BX(4.73%), and IJT(4.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 20,287 shares in NAS:CHK, giving the stock a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.95 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Chesapeake Energy Corp traded for a price of $98.03 per share and a market cap of $11.85Bil. The stock has returned 58.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chesapeake Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SONY by 20,495 shares. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.12.

On 10/28/2022, Sony Group Corp traded for a price of $66.86 per share and a market cap of $82.79Bil. The stock has returned -40.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sony Group Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MINT by 15,949 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.73.

On 10/28/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $98.51 per share and a market cap of $10.72Bil. The stock has returned -2.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 7,700 shares in NAS:MAR, giving the stock a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $152.75 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Marriott International Inc traded for a price of $156.25 per share and a market cap of $50.71Bil. The stock has returned -1.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marriott International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-book ratio of 28.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:YUMC by 19,800 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.03.

On 10/28/2022, Yum China Holdings Inc traded for a price of $41.41 per share and a market cap of $17.34Bil. The stock has returned -28.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Yum China Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-book ratio of 2.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.