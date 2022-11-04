LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources", "Nexa", or "Company") is pleased to provide today the drilling and assay results from the third quarter of 2022. This document contains forward-looking statements.

Summary

Nexa's drilling strategy for 2022 is focused on near-mine expansion brownfield and infill drilling, including the Aripuanã project which is in the ramp-up stage. Additional exploratory drilling is also planned for greenfield projects with a favorable perspective.

Exploration expenditure and drilling production are running close to budget and drilling schedule. By the end of the third quarter, cumulative drilling production achieved 199,639 meters with 59,127 meters from exploratory drilling and 140,512 meters from infill drilling. Total exploratory drilling in 3Q22 was 24,693 meters with 14,997 meters from Peru, 6,800 meters from Brazil, and the remaining 2,895 meters from Namibia. Exploratory drilling planned for the next quarter includes 13,980 meters in Peru with ten rigs, 9,740 meters in Brazil with nine rigs, and 4,650 meters in Namibia with three rigs, totaling 28,380 meters.

Commenting on the report, Jones Belther, Senior Vice-President of Mineral Exploration & Business Development, said "Our brownfield exploration programs have progressed as planned and initial results continue to indicate we have the potential to extend the life of mine of our current operations. At Cerro Lindo, Pucasalla's target has continued to be extended to the southeast with intersections ranging from 4 to 13 meters. At the Pasco complex, the Integración orebody confirmed continuity at depth below level 3300 in two holes with multiple intersections such as 4 meters grading 4.15% Zn and 0.87% Pb. At Orebody Norte in the San Gerardo open pit, we confirmed deep mineralization continuity, highlighted by hole PEATD01522 with 5.5 meters grading 3.62% Zn, 4.32% Pb, 89.83 g/t Ag and 0.42g/t Au; 2.1m grading 7.51% Zn, 1.47% Pb, 42.74 g/t Ag and 1.20 g/t Au and 9.9 meters grading 2.22% Zn, 0.99% Pb and 0.45 g/t Au. At the Morro Agudo/Bonsucesso trend the Poções target, which is located four kilometers northwest of Bonsucesso, confirmed assay results similar to Bonsucesso with 3.7 meters grading 3.68% Zn and 0.41% Pb reinforcing the potential to expand Bonsucesso Mineral Resources.

In the Hilarión project, at the Hilarión Oeste target, which is located one kilometer southwest of the Hilarión deposit, three scout holes confirmed a skarn mineralized zone occurring as multiple lenses with up to 32 meters in width below outcropping zinc and lead occurrences revealing a mineralized parallel trend adjacent to the Hilarión deposit. At Aripuanã, the Ambrex infill program was completed confirming a thick and high-grade intersection which should support the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources. New assay results received in 3Q22 are highlighted by holes BRAPD000101 with 34.8 meters grading 7.26% Zn, 11.53% Pb, 420.53 g/t Ag and 0.29 g/t Au (Ambrex body) and 60.4 meters grading 4.56% Zn, 2.04% Pb, 0.53 g/t Au and 46.64 g/t Ag (Babaçu body), and by hole BRAPD000092 with 58.7 meters grading 2.06% Zn and 0.96% Pb and 33.3 meters grading 2.46% Zn and 0.75% Pb (Ambrex body)".

For a full version of this document, please go to our Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nexaresources.com

About Nexa

Nexa is a large-scale, low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. Nexa currently owns and operates five long-life underground mines - three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil - and is starting the Aripuanã project as its sixth underground mine in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Nexa also currently owns and operates three smelters, two located in Brazil and one in Peru, Cajamarquilla, which is the largest smelter in the Americas. Nexa was among the top five producers of mined zinc globally in 2021 and also one of the top five metallic zinc producers worldwide in 2021, according to Wood Mackenzie.

Contact: Roberta Varella - Head of Investor Relations | [email protected]

+55 11 94473-1388

SOURCE: Nexa Resources S.A.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/722791/Nexa-Reports-Third-Quarter-2022-Exploration-Results



