DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyalty Ventures Inc. ( LYLT), a leading provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, before the market open.



Loyalty Ventures will host a conference call to discuss its results and business outlook at 7:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed here. In addition, slides will be available at www.loyaltyventures.com at Investor Relations, Events & Presentations immediately prior to the call.

If you are unable to attend the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website for up to one year.

About Loyalty Ventures Inc.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. ( LYLT), an S&P SmallCap 600 company, is a leading provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions. We help partners achieve their strategic and financial objectives including increased consumer basket size, shopper traffic, frequency, digital reach and enhanced program reporting and analytics.

We help financial services providers, retailers and other consumer-facing businesses create and increase customer loyalty across multiple touch points from traditional to digital to mobile and emerging technologies. We own and operate the AIR MILES® Reward Program, Canada’s most recognized loyalty program, and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty, a global provider of purpose-driven, tailor-made, campaign-based loyalty solutions for grocers and other high-frequency retailers.

At our AIR MILES Reward Program, AIR MILES collectors earn AIR MILES at more than 300 leading Canadian, global and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. This activity powers an unmatched data asset which along with world-class analytics and marketing capabilities, enables clients to accelerate their marketing activities and ROI. AIR MILES provides collectors the flexibility and choice to use AIR MILES on aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events or attractions or, instantly, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating Partner locations. For more information, visit: airmiles.ca. Having celebrated the issuance of its 100 Billionth Mile in 2021, AIR MILES invites Canadians to visit the Program on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

BrandLoyalty provides winning loyalty campaigns by connecting high-frequency retailers, brand partners, and shoppers. BrandLoyalty changes shoppers’ behavior in high-frequency retail worldwide - both on a transactional and emotional level. Find out more via brandloyalty.com or on LinkedIn and YouTube .

More information about Loyalty Ventures can be found at loyaltyventures.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our expectations or forecasts of future events and can generally be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project,” “plan,” “likely,” “may,” “should” or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding, and the guidance we give with respect to, our anticipated operating or financial results and future economic conditions, all of which are subject to risks that include, but are not limited to, our high level of indebtedness; reductions in our credit ratings that limit our ability to access capital markets; increases in market interest rates; the potential for our common stock to be delisted from trading on Nasdaq for failure to meet minimum continuing listing standards; continuing impacts related to COVID-19, including variants, labor shortages, reduction in demand from clients, supply chain disruption for our reward suppliers and capacity constraints, rising costs or other disruptions in the airline or travel industries; changes in geopolitical conditions, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, related global sanctions and Russian restrictions or actions with respect to local assets; fluctuation in foreign exchange rates; execution of restructuring plans and any resulting cost savings; loss of, or reduction in demand for services from, significant clients; loss of active AIR MILES® Reward Program collectors or greater than expected redemptions by the same; unfavorable resolution of pending or future litigation matters; disruption to operations due to the separation from our former parent or failure of the separation to be tax-free; new regulatory limitations related to consumer protection or data privacy limiting our services; and loss of consumer information due to compromised physical or cyber security.

We believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking statements, however, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this release, and no assurances can be given that our expectations will prove to have been correct. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors set forth in the Risk Factors section of both (1) our Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and (2) any updates in Item 1A, or elsewhere, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for periods subsequent to such Form 10-K or any updates thereto. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.