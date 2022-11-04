UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE%3AUWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), #1 wholesale and purchase mortgage lender in the U.S., will announce its third quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, November 4, 2022.

A press release with financial highlights will be available on the company’s investor relations website https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.uwm.com in the earnings release section.

UWM will host a conference call for financial analysts and investors on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET to review the results and answer questions. Interested parties may register for a toll-free dial-in number by visiting: https%3A%2F%2Fconferencingportals.com%2Fevent%2FYModynrv.

Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. Audio webcast, taped replay and transcript will be available on the UWM investor relations website.

About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC (“UWM”). UWM is the largest wholesale mortgage lender in the United States, originating mortgage loans exclusively through the wholesale channel. With a culture of continuous innovation of technology and enhanced client experience, we lead our market by building upon our proprietary and exclusively licensed technology platforms, superior service and focused partnership with the independent mortgage broker community. UWM focuses on providing highly efficient, accurate and expeditious lending support. We originate primarily conforming and government loans across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

