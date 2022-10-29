NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New to The Street announces TV episode #401 of its business show broadcasting as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV , October 29, 2022, at 6:00 PM ET.



New to The Street will televise the following five (5) corporate interviews:

1). The Sustainable Green Team ( SGTM) ($SGTM) and VRM BioLogik Group , a Corporate documentary.

2). "Unstoppable Show" – Deviate Digital Agency's interview with Jonas Muthoni, Founder.

3). Mikra Cellular Sciences' (a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. ) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) interview with Faraaz Jamal, CEO, Mikra Cellular Sciences & COO, Lifeist Wellness, Inc.

4). Society Pass, Inc.’s ( SOPA) ($SOPA) interview with Dennis Nguyen, CEO.

5). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s ( PETV) ( PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO & President.

Episode #401

New to The Street airs the Corporate documentary on the business relationship between The Sustainable Green Team ( SGTM) ($SGTM) and Australian Company VRM BioLogik Group . Kellie Walters, CEO of the VRM BioLogik Group, explains their Company's mission in restoring topsoil's water content and nutrition for 25% of the globe's arable lands. The Founder/President of VRM BioLogik Group dedicated over 30 years to developing and deploying the HumiSoil product to improve all soil types and increase worldwide agricultural yields. In 2020, the team at VRM BioLogik met with The Sustainable Green Team, a US-based Company that creates eco-friendly, sustainable solutions from agricultural tree waste. With an established 30+ year market presence in the US, The Sustainable Green Team's CEO, Tony Raynor, and his wife, Tami Raynor, entered into collaboration with VRM BioLogik. The Sustainable Green Team will utilize VRM BioLogik Group's hydrosynthesis technology in the US to create the HumiSoil product for sales and distribution in the North American marketplace. With Earth's population of about eight billion people, farmable land is becoming scarce, and with both entities working in tandem, they can expand the revolutionary HumiSoil's agricultural reaches. Taking green wastes and food byproducts and converting them using VRM's hydrosynthesis technology, "Growing Water," for the masses can create sustainable solutions for food production. The documentary gives views on the ecological visions of both entities and shows the practical solutions now available. Websites: VRM BioLogik Group - https://www.vrm.science/ and The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

New to The Street TV airs its "Unstoppable - Show" from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, with TV Co-Hosts Jane King and Rhonda Swan interviewing Jonas Muthoni, Founder of Deviate Digital Agency. Jonas gives viewers an understanding of the Company, which creates digital solutions to help businesses with brandings to increase and dominate their online market footprint. Through innovative strategies developed by Deviate Digital Agency's experienced team and their use of cutting-edge technologies, their clients can expect organic growth and web traffic. Online marketing is a must in today's business environment. Deviate Digital, which partners with its clients, implements an SEO (Search Engine Optimization) strategy as the key to growing a web presence. Jonas advises clients not to look at dominating competition but instead to focus on their strengths developing unique strategies to build their brands and expand markets. Clients see an ROI (Return on Investment) using Jonas and his team's optimization strategies, website design /development, paid ads, and professional social media marketing tools. Deviate Digital Agency can assist if a company needs a better way to find and retain customers. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Deviate Digital Agency - https://deviateagency.com/ .

New to The Street airs TV Host Jane King's Nasdaq MarketSite interview with Faraaz Jamal, CEO of Mikra Cellular Sciences ("Mikra") and COO of Lifeist Wellness, Inc . (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF). Faraaz provides viewers with an update Mikra's operations and on its CELLF™ product that enhances humans' microscopic cellular activities. Faraaz talks about clinical studies on CELLF with data suggesting that the nutraceutical can offset the issues associated with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS), known as "Brain Fog." Many with long-Covid afflictions complain about "Brain Fog," with many physicians not understanding the best way to treat the problem. CELLF is a product with high concentrations of organic minerals and vitamins that target cellular activities through Mikra's novel cellular delivery system. CELLF is a nutraceutical gel with a buttery-type consistency, produced in small batches to ensure quality control standards that eliminate oxidation issues common with competitor products. Determined to change health care practices, which account for treatments after illness onset, Faraaz believes preventative products like CELLF can produce long-lasting good health. More products are in the Mikra pipeline, one of which is soon to come to market, an athletic product designed to increase workouts and decrease recovery times from solid performances. If you wake up after 8 hours of sleep feeling sluggish and seem to lose energy midday, CELLF could be the answer. Mikra sells its product through its e-commerce outlets. Mikra Cellular Sciences is a Lifeist Wellness, Inc. subsidiary that develops, produces, and sells bioactive consumer products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Mikra Cellular Sciences - https://wearemikra.com/ .

New to The Street TV airs Dennis Nguyen's, Founder, CEO, and Chairman at Society Pass, Inc. ( SOPA) ($SOPA) interview from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio. Dennis provides TV Host Jane King with a corporate update on the Company's business activities throughout Southeast Asia. As a leading data-driven loyalty and e-commerce ecosystem, Society Pass's digital ecosystem growth continues with a focus on different business verticals, including lifestyle, telecom, travel, food/beverage, and digital media. Dennis explains that SOPA looks at each potential acquisition with a strict matrix. A target entity must have visionary entrepreneurs, founders with recognizable credentials, a 3–4-year successful track record, and 50-70% growth rates. Acquisition targets must be within five countries of interest, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines. Society Pass plans to join all its businesses with its Society Points loyalty platform. The ecosystem continues growing, with over 3.3 million registered users and over 200,000 registered merchants. As the ecosystem grows, revenue increases, and the reward points become more valuable. The Company's recent acquisition of NusaTrip , a leading Indonesia-based online travel agency, added over 1.2 million registered users to the SOPA ecosystem. Its subsidiary, Leflair.com , Vietnam's leading lifestyle e-commerce platform, continues growing with more end-users onboarding onto the ecosystem. With SOPA's many verticals, some compare the Company to an Asian Amazon and Instacart, which Dennis told viewers was a big compliment on management's ongoing successes. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Society Pass, Inc. - https://thesocietypass.com/ .

New to The Street TV is airing the Nasdaq MarketSite studio interview with John Lai, CEO / President PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( PETV) ( PETVW) ($PETV). The Company is a biomedical device company that manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. Talking with TV Host Jane King, John gives viewers an update on the recent launch of the distribution agreement between PETV and MWI Animal Health (MWI), a leading animal health products and services distributor and Amerisource Bergen subsidiary . With over $5B in annual revenue, MWI is one of the largest distributors of veterinary drugs and products, with lots of business resources and skilled personnel. Securos is the educational division at MWI, which provides hands-on training, resources, and continuing education for veterinarians, helping them understand the full benefits of products. The educational and sales/ market teams at MWI now promote and distribute PETV's injectable patented Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology that treats osteoarthritis and joint afflictions for dogs, horses, and cats. As a naturally derived product, Spryng mimics collagen tissue that significantly improves animals' afflicted joints. John says the Spryng roll-out with MWI is going very well. COVID increased pet adoption, but with the recent economic slowdown, pet owners are not buying as many pet products. Since Spryng is a less expensive and viable treatment for pet osteoarthritis, covered by pet insurance, John informs viewers that most pet owners seek quality care for their pets regardless of economic conditions. PETV continues to see increases in veterinarians' using Spryng. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ and Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. ( SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. ( SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About VRM BioLogik Group:

Since 1987, VRM BioLogik has developed and implemented technological advances globally that catalyze natural reactions, aiding in soil restoration, resolving environmental emergencies, and cleaning through attaining and sustaining ecosystem balance. VRM's agricultural product range works to enhance crop yield while restoring the nutrients in soils naturally. Its cleaner product range naturally removes residues from surfaces that harbor viruses and pathogens. The environmental management product range works to address and amend difficult environmental circumstances, including balancing wastewater, control of odor and organics digestion during emergency spills, and eliminating odors. VRM's livestock product range is a probiotic approach to environmental management in intensive growing situations - https://www.vrm.science/ .

About Deviate Design Agency :

Deviate Design Agency is a specialized team with one of the most robust branding, digital marketing, and social media strategies practiced in the entire industry. The Agency corner the market with very exclusive learned skill sets known by only a few in the marketing world. Its experts deliver some of the most effective campaigns ranging from global enterprises to today's up-and-coming startup businesses. Deviate Design Agency's seasoned professional marketing, advertising, design, and web experts provide a full spectrum of marketing services, from massive social media presence and strategic planning to the design and development of ads, websites, and print collateral that perform. With all their information, Deviate Design knows what the marketplace responds to and can quickly create a financial lift for their clientele. They seek to get to know their clients and build long-term working relationships - https://deviateagency.com/ .

About Mikra Cellular Sciences :

Mikra Cellular Sciences ("Mikra"), a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), is a breakthrough Company seeking to unlock cellular potential and maximize the health of humans. Mikra intends to bridge the scientific gap between cellular health and consumer wellness and focuses on ones' health at the cellular level. Human cells are responsible for the overall functionality of human biology. Mikra continues to develop products that can enhance cellular absorption of key and need minerals and nutrients to improve health and wellness. CELLF™ product is clinically tested and engineered to bring balance to the body and mind on a cellular level - https://wearemikra.com/ . Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) is sitting at the forefront of a post-pandemic wellness revolution, leveraging the advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Its business portfolio includes: CannMart, a B2B wholesale distribution business that facilitates recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high-margin cannabis 2.0 products; the CannMart.com marketplace, which provides US customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, the country's largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; Findify, a leading AI-powered search-and-discovery platform; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health. Information on Lifeist and its businesses - www.lifeist.com , www.cannmart.com , www.australianvaporizers.com.au , www.wearemikra.com , and email: [email protected] .

About Society Pass, Inc. ( SOPA) ($SOPA):

Society Pass, Inc . ( SOPA) ($SOPA) is building Southeast Asia's next-generation loyalty and data-focused marketing platform. The Company's technology ecosystem enables companies to work synergistically, transforming how consumers and merchants interact. SOPA goal is to generate customer loyalty and revenue for merchants and ease of consumer transactions. More transaction data becomes available as more merchants and consumers register on the Society Pass platform. More data generation creates opportunities to develop loyalty programs for consumers and merchants - https://thesocietypass.com/ .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( PETV) ( PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. ( PETV) ( PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company focused on manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for treating companion animals cost-effectively and time-efficiently. A vital component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes, and methods of use. The Company's lead product SPRYNG ™ with OsteoCushion ™ technology , a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale - https://petvivo.com/ .

