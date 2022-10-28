Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $31.00Mil. The top holdings were GDX(30.93%), QD(21.95%), and YSG(15.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 7,605,000 shares in NYSE:QD, giving the stock a 21.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1.07 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Qudian Inc traded for a price of $0.8005 per share and a market cap of $209.55Mil. The stock has returned -52.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qudian Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -31.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.

The guru sold out of their 335,500-share investment in NAS:AMD. Previously, the stock had a 20.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $85.15 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $60.4916 per share and a market cap of $96.05Bil. The stock has returned -50.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-book ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.28 and a price-sales ratio of 3.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 145,200-share investment in NAS:NVDA. Previously, the stock had a 17.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $158.09 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $134.14 per share and a market cap of $328.08Bil. The stock has returned -46.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-book ratio of 13.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.49 and a price-sales ratio of 11.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 4,520,000 shares in NYSE:YSG, giving the stock a 15.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1.31 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Yatsen Holding Ltd traded for a price of $1.13 per share and a market cap of $674.95Mil. The stock has returned -61.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Yatsen Holding Ltd has a price-book ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The guru sold out of their 229,500-share investment in NYSE:SQ. Previously, the stock had a 11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.8 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Block Inc traded for a price of $60.72 per share and a market cap of $35.57Bil. The stock has returned -76.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Block Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -161.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

