CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 38 stocks valued at a total of $129.00Mil. The top holdings were VUG(14.12%), VTV(10.91%), and SPSB(7.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 78,878-share investment in ARCA:GTO. Previously, the stock had a 2.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.96 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF traded for a price of $44.9 per share and a market cap of $748.83Mil. The stock has returned -18.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VAW by 21,488 shares. The trade had a 2.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $164.1.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Materials ETF traded for a price of $162.57 per share and a market cap of $2.69Bil. The stock has returned -10.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Materials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.32.

During the quarter, CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 52,487 shares of ARCA:FBND for a total holding of 98,211. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.55.

On 10/28/2022, Fidelity Total Bond ETF traded for a price of $44.06 per share and a market cap of $2.29Bil. The stock has returned -15.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.17.

During the quarter, CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 26,082 shares of ARCA:SPEM for a total holding of 270,197. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.03.

On 10/28/2022, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $30.21 per share and a market cap of $5.05Bil. The stock has returned -27.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

During the quarter, CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 3,221 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 85,165. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $220.85 per share and a market cap of $68.70Bil. The stock has returned -28.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 6.76.

