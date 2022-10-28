Lattice Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1014 MARKET ST. KIRKLAND, WA 98033

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $62.00Mil. The top holdings were PSQ(14.72%), AAPL(7.08%), and AMZN(6.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lattice Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 616,400 shares in ARCA:PSQ, giving the stock a 14.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.34 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, ProShares Short QQQ -1x Shares traded for a price of $14.385 per share and a market cap of $1.66Bil. The stock has returned 26.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares Short QQQ -1x Shares has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 189,500 shares in ARCA:SH, giving the stock a 5.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.66 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $16.1 per share and a market cap of $3.15Bil. The stock has returned 12.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Lattice Capital Management, LLC bought 6,000 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 13,600. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 10/28/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $100.1404 per share and a market cap of $263.22Bil. The stock has returned -68.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 4,700-share investment in NAS:SGEN. Previously, the stock had a 0.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $162.91 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Seagen Inc traded for a price of $129 per share and a market cap of $23.65Bil. The stock has returned -27.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Seagen Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -33.38 and a price-sales ratio of 13.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 5,700-share investment in NAS:ETSY. Previously, the stock had a 0.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.06 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Etsy Inc traded for a price of $99.56 per share and a market cap of $12.22Bil. The stock has returned -60.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Etsy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-book ratio of 21.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.92 and a price-sales ratio of 5.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.