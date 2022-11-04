Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Share Owners on Friday, November 11, 2022. The in-person only meeting is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time at the Kimball Electronics, Inc. headquarters at 1205 Kimball Blvd. in Jasper, Indiana.

Registered Share Owners as of the September 12, 2022 record date are entitled to submit proxies or vote in person at the Annual Meeting of Share Owners.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

