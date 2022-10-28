Redwood Investments, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 116 stocks valued at a total of $744.00Mil. The top holdings were KNSL(2.93%), AMN(2.91%), and CALX(2.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Redwood Investments, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 110,699 shares in NYSE:GTLS, giving the stock a 2.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $185.35 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Chart Industries Inc traded for a price of $204.275 per share and a market cap of $7.49Bil. The stock has returned 18.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chart Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 170.01, a price-book ratio of 4.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 50.00 and a price-sales ratio of 5.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 169,004 shares in NAS:MGPI, giving the stock a 2.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.43 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, MGP Ingredients Inc traded for a price of $111.41 per share and a market cap of $2.46Bil. The stock has returned 76.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MGP Ingredients Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-book ratio of 3.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.33 and a price-sales ratio of 3.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 193,758-share investment in NYSE:SSD. Previously, the stock had a 2.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.71 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc traded for a price of $85.435 per share and a market cap of $3.70Bil. The stock has returned -18.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-book ratio of 2.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 88,463-share investment in NAS:SITM. Previously, the stock had a 1.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $128.83 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, SiTime Corp traded for a price of $92.58 per share and a market cap of $2.00Bil. The stock has returned -63.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SiTime Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-book ratio of 2.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.52 and a price-sales ratio of 7.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 116,638 shares in NAS:ADUS, giving the stock a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.9 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Addus HomeCare Corp traded for a price of $103.96 per share and a market cap of $1.69Bil. The stock has returned 18.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Addus HomeCare Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-book ratio of 2.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

