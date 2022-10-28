Arlington Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 364 stocks valued at a total of $249.00Mil. The top holdings were VYM(16.27%), VEA(13.60%), and VIG(8.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arlington Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Arlington Partners LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VIG by 119,549 shares. The trade had a 5.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $148.9499 per share and a market cap of $62.93Bil. The stock has returned -7.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Arlington Partners LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 13,644 shares. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $356.35 per share and a market cap of $265.12Bil. The stock has returned -14.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Arlington Partners LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 9,207 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 10/28/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $298.64 per share and a market cap of $671.98Bil. The stock has returned 2.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 61.61, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Arlington Partners LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 13,198 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $194.608 per share and a market cap of $261.55Bil. The stock has returned -16.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Arlington Partners LLC bought 38,475 shares of NAS:VYMI for a total holding of 234,547. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.12.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF traded for a price of $55.05 per share and a market cap of $4.18Bil. The stock has returned -15.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

