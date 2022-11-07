PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE: PGRU) (“PropertyGuru” or “the Company”), Southeast Asia’s leading1 property technology company, today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 21, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, November 21 at 8:00am Eastern Standard Time (EST) / 8:00pm Singapore Standard Time, following the release of its earnings materials, to discuss the Company's financial results and outlook.

What: PropertyGuru Group Limited Third Quarter 2022 Call

When: Monday, November 21, 2022

Time: 8:00 am Eastern Standard Time / 8:00 pm Singapore Standard Time

Register here: https%3A%2F%2Fpropertyguru.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_YHYlWc01RhCNFL-6OshIBg

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.propertygurugroup.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx

For more information, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.propertygurugroup.com%2F

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading1 PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 40 million2 property seekers to find their dream home, every month. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 3.5 million3 real estate listings, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then the Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 15 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio of leading property Marketplaces across its core markets; award-winning mobile apps; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru+Finance; and a host of enterprise solutions now under PropertyGuru+For+Business including a high-quality developer sales enablement platform, FastKey, DataSense, ValueNet, Awards, events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru+Group+on+LinkedIn.

1 Based on SimilarWeb data between January 2022 and June 2022.

2 Based on Google Analytics data between January 2022 and June 2022.

3 Based on data between January 2022 and June 2022.

