TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Neuroscience Inc. ( REUN, TSX: REUN) ("Reunion" or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutic solutions for underserved mental health conditions, announced today that the Company will participate in two upcoming conferences in November.



Hanson Wade 5th Annual Neuropsychiatric & Psychedelics Drug Development Summit

Moderator: Greg Mayes, President & CEO, Reunion Neuroscience

Format: Panel Discussions

Topic: Guiding Development Strategy to Secure Company Longevity Date and Time: Tuesday, November 1 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Guiding Development Strategy to Secure Company Longevity Topic: Reflection on Hallucinations & Impact on Efficacy to Guide Development Date and Time: Tuesday, November 1 at 3:45 p.m. ET

Reflection on Hallucinations & Impact on Efficacy to Guide Development

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Speakers: Greg Mayes, President & CEO, Nathan Bryson, Chief Scientific Officer, Reunion Neuroscience

Format: Presentation

Track 7 - Room: Westminster, Entresol Level Date & Time: Wednesday, November 16, at 12:55 - 1:25 p.m. GMT



A webcast of the presentation is accessible via this link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff255/reun/1868886. The webcast will also be archived on the ‘Events & Presentation’ section of the Reunion website.

Management will also take part in one-on-one meetings over the duration of the Jefferies London Healthcare conference. Institutional investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Reunion’s management team, or for more information on the conference, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected] .

About Reunion Neuroscience Inc.

Reunion (formerly, Field Trip Health Ltd.) is committed to developing innovative therapeutic solutions for mental health conditions. The Company’s lead asset, RE-104 (previously known as FT-104), is a proprietary, novel serotonergic psychedelic compound being developed as a potential fast-acting and durable antidepressant for patients suffering from post-partum and treatment resistant depression. Reunion is also developing the RE-200 series, which includes compounds with potential for more selective serotonin receptor activity with reduced psychoactivity for potential use in more chronic treatment paradigms and indications.

Learn more at https://www.investors.reunionneuro.com , and https://www.reunionneuro.com .

Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

To be added to the Reunion Neuroscience email list, please email [email protected] with “REUN” in the subject line.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding the Company and its business. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additional information relating to the Company, can be located in its continuous disclosure documents available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the EDGAR section of the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange, or its Regulation Services Provider, have approved the contents of this release or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Media Contact:

Shana Marino

KCSA Strategic Communications

(347) 487-6189

[email protected]