BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As fall gives way to the festive holiday season, First Watch, the leading Daytime Dining concept with more than 445 restaurants nationwide, is inviting guests to enjoy the splendor and flavor of “the most wonderful time of the year” with a new seasonally inspired menu. From a loaded and smothered Barbacoa Breakfast Burrito to the return of the fan-favorite Cinnamon Chip Pancake Breakfast, First Watch’s latest seasonal selections are here to help make even the chilliest of days merry, bright and full of flavor.



“The holiday season is known for spending quality time with family and friends while treating others – and ourselves – to hearty, flavorful meals, and that’s what we’re going for with our newest menu here at First Watch,” said Shane Schaibly, Senior Vice President of Culinary Strategy for First Watch. “Sugar and spice prove to be a combination our customers just cannot live without during this time of year, so we’ve brought the charred delight of fire-roasted chiles alongside sweet confections like gingerbread, allspice and cinnamon. From a taste of the Southwest to a sip of tart cranberries and sweet Fuji apples in our new Cranberry Crush fresh juice, there’s truly no shortage of reasons to come together and unwrap the flavorful gifts of the season at your neighborhood First Watch.”

First Watch’s holiday menu selections are available nationwide* through January 1, 2023, and include:

Gingerbread Spice Donuts - Warm cake donut holes tossed with gingerbread spice and lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar. Served with salted caramel toffee sauce and crème anglaise.

- Warm cake donut holes tossed with gingerbread spice and lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar. Served with salted caramel toffee sauce and crème anglaise. Barbacoa Breakfast Burrito - Savory braised beef Barbacoa, scrambled cage-free eggs, freshly seasoned potatoes, seasoned black beans, Cheddar and Monterey Jack. Wrapped in a grilled whole wheat tortilla, covered with red chile hollandaise and topped with lime crema, housemade pico de gallo, fresh smashed avocado, Cotija cheese and cilantro.

- Savory braised beef Barbacoa, scrambled cage-free eggs, freshly seasoned potatoes, seasoned black beans, Cheddar and Monterey Jack. Wrapped in a grilled whole wheat tortilla, covered with red chile hollandaise and topped with lime crema, housemade pico de gallo, fresh smashed avocado, Cotija cheese and cilantro. Pork Green Chile Hash - Hand-shredded pork shoulder tossed with freshly seasoned potatoes, Monterey Jack, fire-roasted green chile sauce and lime crema. Topped with two cage-free eggs cooked any style, house-pickled red onions and cilantro. Served with warm wheat-corn tortillas and freshly cut lime.

- Hand-shredded pork shoulder tossed with freshly seasoned potatoes, Monterey Jack, fire-roasted green chile sauce and lime crema. Topped with two cage-free eggs cooked any style, house-pickled red onions and cilantro. Served with warm wheat-corn tortillas and freshly cut lime. Cinnamon Chip Pancake Breakfast - Two cage-free eggs cooked any style with a cinnamon chip pancake and your choice of hardwood smoked bacon or all-natural chicken, pork or turkey sausage.

And from the Juice Bar:

Cranberry Crush - Cranberry, Fuji apple, lemon, cane sugar and cinnamon.



First Watch’s new holiday offerings are the latest in its revolving seasonal menu, which follows the sun to source the highest quality ingredients, wherever and whenever they are in season, five times a year. These holiday delights are available to order alongside First Watch’s robust menu of breakfast, brunch and lunch favorites at most locations nationwide for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. To place an order or join a digital waitlist, guests can visit FirstWatch.com or download the First Watch App available for Apple iOS and Android.

First Watch is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. For more information about First Watch, its seasonal menu offerings or to find the nearest location, visit firstwatch.com.

* Not available in the Tampa Bay area

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch’s chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with First Watch specialties such as the protein-packed Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Vodka Kale Tonic and its famous Million Dollar Bacon. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation’s Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet and, for its culture, was recognized with ADP’s coveted Culture at Work Award. In 2021, First Watch was recognized as FSR Magazine’s Best Menu and as the fastest-growing full-service restaurant chain based on unit growth. There are more than 445 First Watch restaurants in 28 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world’s largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01c8fd49-9aca-4b41-9011-6d1584bb4948