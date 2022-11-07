LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRAX, Inc. ( SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has engaged the services of Marcum LLP, the national accounting and advisory services firm.



“Marcum is one of the top-ranked accounting firms in the country and we look forward to working with them. We believe they have the resources and expertise to be a valuable partner,” said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX.

About SRAX

SRAX ( SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com .

About Marcum LLP

Marcum LLP is a top-ranked national accounting and advisory firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurial, middle-market companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals. Marcum’s industry-focused practices offer deep insight and specialized services to privately held and publicly registered companies, and nonprofit and social sector organizations. Through the Marcum Group, the Firm also provides a full complement of technology, wealth management, and executive search and staffing services. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum has offices in major business markets across the U.S. and select international locations.

