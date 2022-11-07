DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that Rick Pauls, its President and CEO, will present a corporate overview at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, which will take place November 8 – 10, 2022 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

Mr. Pauls is scheduled to present at 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time on November 9, 2022. In addition to the presentation, Mr. Pauls will be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors that are interested in arranging a meeting should contact their Credit Suisse representative.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases. Its lead candidate, DM199, is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and chronic kidney disease. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.

