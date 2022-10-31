First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6100 OAK TREE BLVD CLEVELAND, OH 44131

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 64 stocks valued at a total of $399.00Mil. The top holdings were LOW(6.50%), MSFT(6.15%), and JPM(4.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:CSCO by 109,902 shares. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.37.

On 10/31/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $45.43 per share and a market cap of $186.19Bil. The stock has returned -16.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-book ratio of 4.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. bought 20,883 shares of NAS:TXN for a total holding of 49,758. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $167.7.

On 10/31/2022, Texas Instruments Inc traded for a price of $161.18 per share and a market cap of $146.45Bil. The stock has returned -11.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-book ratio of 10.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.73 and a price-sales ratio of 7.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IBDN by 117,275 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.92.

On 10/31/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $25.04 per share and a market cap of $1.34Bil. The stock has returned 0.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 101,258-share investment in NAS:BSCM. Previously, the stock had a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.12 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $21.205 per share and a market cap of $1.68Bil. The stock has returned 0.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IBDO by 78,580 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.98.

On 10/31/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.93 per share and a market cap of $1.98Bil. The stock has returned -1.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

