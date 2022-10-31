Clean Yield Group recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 479 stocks valued at a total of $215.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.23%), UL(3.64%), and VOD(3.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Clean Yield Group’s top five trades of the quarter.

Clean Yield Group reduced their investment in NAS:SNY by 92,764 shares. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.56.

On 10/31/2022, Sanofi SA traded for a price of $43.335 per share and a market cap of $108.68Bil. The stock has returned -10.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sanofi SA has a price-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 152,607-share investment in NYSE:HTA. Previously, the stock had a 1.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.84 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Healthcare Trust of America Inc traded for a price of $29.19 per share and a market cap of $6.69Bil. The stock has returned 23.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Trust of America Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.50, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.14 and a price-sales ratio of 8.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 166,202 shares in NYSE:HR, giving the stock a 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.72 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $20.44 per share and a market cap of $7.78Bil. The stock has returned -34.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 92.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.54 and a price-sales ratio of 5.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Clean Yield Group bought 85,377 shares of NYSE:OGN for a total holding of 90,109. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.19.

On 10/31/2022, Organon & Co traded for a price of $26.1699 per share and a market cap of $6.66Bil. The stock has returned -25.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Organon & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.65 and a price-sales ratio of 1.05.

Clean Yield Group reduced their investment in NYSE:ELME by 92,017 shares. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.45.

On 10/31/2022, Elme Communities traded for a price of $19.115 per share and a market cap of $1.67Bil. The stock has returned -22.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elme Communities has a price-earnings ratio of 190.90, a price-book ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.91 and a price-sales ratio of 8.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

