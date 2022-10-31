Millrace Asset Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $79.00Mil. The top holdings were HLIT(5.15%), YTRA(4.73%), and CMBM(4.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Millrace Asset Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 132,861-share investment in NAS:SWIR. Previously, the stock had a 2.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.74 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Sierra Wireless Inc traded for a price of $29.63 per share and a market cap of $1.16Bil. The stock has returned 77.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sierra Wireless Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -32.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 31,332 shares in NYSE:CALX, giving the stock a 2.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.46 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Calix Inc traded for a price of $74.76 per share and a market cap of $4.90Bil. The stock has returned 19.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Calix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 105.46, a price-book ratio of 7.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 67.78 and a price-sales ratio of 6.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 283,020 shares in NYSE:ZETA, giving the stock a 2.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.17 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Zeta Global Holdings Corp traded for a price of $8.34 per share and a market cap of $1.72Bil. The stock has returned 0.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zeta Global Holdings Corp has a price-book ratio of 16.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.69 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:ECPG by 40,603 shares. The trade had a 2.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.51.

On 10/31/2022, Encore Capital Group Inc traded for a price of $51.24 per share and a market cap of $1.22Bil. The stock has returned -5.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Encore Capital Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.68, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.56 and a price-sales ratio of 0.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 148,503-share investment in NYSE:NPTN. Previously, the stock had a 2.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.77 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, NeoPhotonics Corp traded for a price of $16.01 per share and a market cap of $859.56Mil. The stock has returned 75.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NeoPhotonics Corp has a price-book ratio of 5.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

