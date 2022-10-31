Yunqi Capital Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

UNIT 3703, 37/F, AIA TOWER HONG KONG, K3 000000

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3 stocks valued at a total of $91.00Mil. The top holdings were QFIN(58.25%), BABA(21.74%), and TAL(20.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Yunqi Capital Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 447,500-share investment in NYSE:BEKE. Previously, the stock had a 6.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.19 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, KE Holdings Inc traded for a price of $10.295 per share and a market cap of $12.89Bil. The stock has returned -43.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KE Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

During the quarter, Yunqi Capital Ltd bought 73,000 shares of NYSE:BABA for a total holding of 248,000. The trade had a 6.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.27.

On 10/31/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $64.2333 per share and a market cap of $169.42Bil. The stock has returned -61.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-book ratio of 1.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Yunqi Capital Ltd bought 908,228 shares of NYSE:TAL for a total holding of 3,697,002. The trade had a 4.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.96.

On 10/31/2022, TAL Education Group traded for a price of $4.83 per share and a market cap of $3.13Bil. The stock has returned 18.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TAL Education Group has a price-book ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 200,000-share investment in NAS:TCOM. Previously, the stock had a 4.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.19 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Trip.com Group Ltd traded for a price of $22.675 per share and a market cap of $14.61Bil. The stock has returned -20.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trip.com Group Ltd has a price-book ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -139.88 and a price-sales ratio of 5.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Yunqi Capital Ltd bought 193,141 shares of NAS:QFIN for a total holding of 4,147,386. The trade had a 2.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.56.

On 10/31/2022, 360 DigiTech Inc traded for a price of $10.3 per share and a market cap of $1.60Bil. The stock has returned -45.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 360 DigiTech Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.11, a price-book ratio of 0.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.