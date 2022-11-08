BRC Inc. (“The Company”, “BRCC” or “Black Rifle Coffee Company”; NYSE: BRCC) a rapidly growing and mission-driven premium coffee company founded to support Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and serve a broad customer base by connecting consumers with great coffee and a unique brand experience, today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results before the U.S. stock market opens on Thursday, November 10, 2022. On that day, management will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

When: November 10, 2022

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Live Call: (877) 407-0609 or (201) 689-8541

A webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at Black+Rifle+Coffee+Company+%28BRCC%29. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on November 10, 2022 through November 17, 2022. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is (877) 660-6853, and the international replay dial-in number is (201) 612-7415. The replay passcode is 13733119.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle Coffee develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com, follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine's daily newsletter at https%3A%2F%2Fcoffeeordie.com%2Fpresscheck-signup.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005003/en/