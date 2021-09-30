General American Investors Company, Inc., a closed-end investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (GAM), reported net assets applicable to the Company’s common stock as of September 30, 2022 of $967,087,331 as compared with net assets applicable to its common stock of $1,282,788,664 at December 31, 2021. The value at September 30, 2022 reflects a decrease in net assets resulting from operations for the nine-month period of $285,681,617, a reduction of $17,952,160 representing the cost of repurchasing 473,540 shares of the Company’s common stock partially offset by the issuance of 2,730 shares valued at $115,454, and a distribution of $12,183,010 to common stockholders paid on February 18, 2022.

Net asset value per share of common stock at September 30, 2022 was $40.43, as compared with $52.59 per share at December 31, 2021.

The third quarter report indicates that as of and for the nine months ended:

9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Net Assets Applicable to Common Stock $967,087,331 $1,210,235,496 Per Common Share $40.43* $50.61 Net Investment Income $4,117,537 $687,633 Per Common Share $0.16 $0.03 Net Gain (Loss) on Investments ($281,315,175) $169,805,144 Per Common Share ($11.47) $7.18 Dividends and Distributions to Preferred Stockholders $8,483,979 $8,483,979 Per Common Share $0.35 $0.35 Dividends and Distributions to Common Stockholders $12,183,010 $6,149,060 Per Common Share $0.50 $0.25 Common Shares Outstanding 23,921,324 23,914,322 *After dividends and distributions of $3.05 per share paid to common stockholders in December 2021 and $0.50 per share paid in February 2022.

For more current information concerning the Company’s net asset value per common share and market price, please visit the Company’s website at: www.generalamericaninvestors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005662/en/