WARSAW, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. ( FISI, Financial) (the “Company”), the parent company of Five Star Bank, SDN Insurance Agency, LLC, Courier Capital, LLC and HNP Capital, LLC, announced that it will participate in two upcoming conferences, including the Hovde Group Financial Services Conference taking place November 2-4, 2022, and the Piper Sandler East Coast Financial Services Conference on November 8-9, 2022.



Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host one-on-one meetings with investors during both events and will be joined by W. Jack Plants II, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

In addition, Chief Administrative Officer Sean M. Willet will be presenting during the Hovde Group Financial Services Conference as part of a panel discussion, “FinTech Trends – Is Your Bank Positioned for Success?”

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. provides diversified financial services through its subsidiaries Five Star Bank, SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC and HNP Capital, LLC. Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses through a network of more than 45 offices throughout Western and Central New York State and a commercial loan production office in Ellicott City (Baltimore), Maryland. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital, LLC and HNP Capital, LLC provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 650 individuals. The Company’s stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.

