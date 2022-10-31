PR Newswire

Company Will Deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enterprise-wide Modernization Efforts

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently selected global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) as an awardee under the new Scalable Ways to Implement Flexible Tasks (SWIFT) indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract (IDIQ) to modernize and optimize delivery of technology across the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) enterprise. The five-year IDIQ has a ceiling value of $340 million across four domain areas awarded. ICF is eligible to compete as one of two prime contractors in the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) domain.

A leading provider of low-code PaaS solutions to federal agencies, ICF will bring its experienced combination of deep domain and technology consulting expertise to deliver scalable, rapid and secure self-service solutions that will empower the ICE workforce to better meet their mission of protecting the national security and public safety of the nation.

"For over 20 years, ICF has been a trusted partner to DHS, supporting the agency through multiple mission-critical technology engagements," said Mark Lee, ICF's executive vice president for public sector. "We bring a deep bench of expertise implementing multi-platform, multi-stakeholder engagements to support the agency through this new vehicle—our first platform-centric prime contract at DHS. We look forward to working with the agency to enable rapid mission-focused solutions that advance its enterprise-wide digital modernization efforts."

In performing this work, the company will leverage a number of platform solutions, including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft PowerApps, to automate workflows and enhance the user experience.

ICF is a leading provider of low-code, open-source and cloud native solutions to federal agencies deploying over 1,300 technologists who have built and maintained over 700 systems and have a 100% client retention rate for digital modernization projects. ICF combines public-sector domain expertise with an ecosystem of platform partners and digital practices to rapidly deliver complex, scalable solutions that achieve clients' mission outcomes and a step change in productivity.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with approximately 8,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

