PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 545 stocks valued at a total of $2.76Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.40%), VOO(4.37%), and MSFT(3.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC bought 84,639 shares of NAS:TLT for a total holding of 87,362. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.09.

On 10/31/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $96.11 per share and a market cap of $24.56Bil. The stock has returned -33.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC bought 70,338 shares of NYSE:EOG for a total holding of 195,187. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.22.

On 10/31/2022, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $136.52 per share and a market cap of $80.01Bil. The stock has returned 50.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.27 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 351,982 shares in ARCA:VRP, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.6 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF traded for a price of $21.96 per share and a market cap of $1.77Bil. The stock has returned -11.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC bought 99,231 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 112,023. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01.

On 10/31/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $85.94 per share and a market cap of $39.52Bil. The stock has returned -16.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:DLR by 50,571 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.65.

On 10/31/2022, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $100.25 per share and a market cap of $28.82Bil. The stock has returned -33.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.05 and a price-sales ratio of 6.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

