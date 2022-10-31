BANK OF THE WEST recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 212 stocks valued at a total of $768.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.43%), MSFT(5.16%), and GOOGL(3.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BANK OF THE WEST’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BANK OF THE WEST bought 169,337 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 337,148. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.33.

On 10/31/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $59.31 per share and a market cap of $41.60Bil. The stock has returned -23.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 953,478 shares in NYSE:CINT, giving the stock a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.6 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, CI&T Inc traded for a price of $8.2 per share and a market cap of $1.10Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CI&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.99, a price-book ratio of 5.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.42 and a price-sales ratio of 3.10.

During the quarter, BANK OF THE WEST bought 196,474 shares of ARCA:EEM for a total holding of 525,864. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.02.

On 10/31/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $34.19 per share and a market cap of $19.77Bil. The stock has returned -31.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, BANK OF THE WEST bought 25,564 shares of ARCA:CWB for a total holding of 37,739. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.06.

On 10/31/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF traded for a price of $65.09 per share and a market cap of $4.22Bil. The stock has returned -24.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, BANK OF THE WEST bought 3,883 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 13,251. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/31/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $387.79 per share and a market cap of $294.64Bil. The stock has returned -14.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

