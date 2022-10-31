Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 135 stocks valued at a total of $333.00Mil. The top holdings were UTL(1.69%), HURN(1.65%), and CHEF(1.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 102,254-share investment in NYSE:PBH. Previously, the stock had a 1.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.37 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $54.48 per share and a market cap of $2.71Bil. The stock has returned -9.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-book ratio of 1.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.91 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 244,280 shares in NYSE:CTRE, giving the stock a 1.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.38 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, CareTrust REIT Inc traded for a price of $18.68 per share and a market cap of $1.81Bil. The stock has returned -4.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CareTrust REIT Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 266.86, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 98.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.34 and a price-sales ratio of 9.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought 141,345 shares of NAS:CHEF for a total holding of 188,134. The trade had a 1.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.95.

On 10/31/2022, The Chefs' Warehouse Inc traded for a price of $36.63 per share and a market cap of $1.40Bil. The stock has returned 5.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Chefs' Warehouse Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-book ratio of 3.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.48 and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 237,695-share investment in NYSE:UMH. Previously, the stock had a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.78 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, UMH Properties Inc traded for a price of $17.54 per share and a market cap of $965.84Mil. The stock has returned -23.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UMH Properties Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.34 and a price-sales ratio of 4.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 26,263-share investment in NYSE:THG. Previously, the stock had a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $135.1 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, The Hanover Insurance Group Inc traded for a price of $146.49 per share and a market cap of $5.22Bil. The stock has returned 18.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-book ratio of 2.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.79 and a price-sales ratio of 1.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

