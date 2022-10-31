Vitruvian Partners LLP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $560.00Mil. The top holdings were GLBE(54.21%), MQ(13.60%), and WKME(8.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Vitruvian Partners LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Vitruvian Partners LLP reduced their investment in NAS:GLBE by 4,456,519 shares. The trade had a 15.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.47.

On 10/31/2022, Global E Online Ltd traded for a price of $25.29 per share and a market cap of $3.96Bil. The stock has returned -56.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global E Online Ltd has a price-book ratio of 4.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -71.07 and a price-sales ratio of 12.62.

The guru established a new position worth 1,876,106 shares in NYSE:GLS, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1.32 during the quarter.

On 10/31/2022, Gelesis Holdings Inc traded for a price of $0.3727 per share and a market cap of $27.19Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gelesis Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

During the quarter, Vitruvian Partners LLP bought 657,686 shares of NAS:MXCT for a total holding of 5,043,356. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.96.

On 10/31/2022, MaxCyte Inc traded for a price of $6.92 per share and a market cap of $683.60Mil. The stock has returned -38.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MaxCyte Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -26.09 and a price-sales ratio of 17.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Vitruvian Partners LLP bought 317,826 shares of NYSE:AYX for a total holding of 819,547. The trade had a 2.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.95.

On 10/31/2022, Alteryx Inc traded for a price of $48.73 per share and a market cap of $3.34Bil. The stock has returned -33.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alteryx Inc has a price-book ratio of 19.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.41 and a price-sales ratio of 5.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Vitruvian Partners LLP bought 165,839 shares of NAS:CARG for a total holding of 1,261,219. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.67.

On 10/31/2022, CarGurus Inc traded for a price of $14.56 per share and a market cap of $1.73Bil. The stock has returned -56.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CarGurus Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

