Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Rua Amauri 255 Sao Paulo, D5 01448000

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $112.00Mil. The top holdings were MELI(61.16%), XP(34.81%), and ITUB(3.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s top five trades of the quarter.

Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda reduced their investment in NAS:XP by 2,016,565 shares. The trade had a 26.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.85.

On 11/01/2022, XP Inc traded for a price of $18.33 per share and a market cap of $10.25Bil. The stock has returned -44.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, XP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-book ratio of 3.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.53 and a price-sales ratio of 8.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 734,900-share investment in NYSE:VALE. Previously, the stock had a 7.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.16 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Vale SA traded for a price of $12.94 per share and a market cap of $58.72Bil. The stock has returned 12.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vale SA has a price-earnings ratio of 2.98, a price-book ratio of 1.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 702,900 shares in NYSE:ITUB, giving the stock a 3.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.83 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Itau Unibanco Holding SA traded for a price of $5.82 per share and a market cap of $57.04Bil. The stock has returned 46.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a price-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda bought 3,360 shares of NAS:MELI for a total holding of 82,816. The trade had a 2.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $859.52.

On 11/01/2022, MercadoLibre Inc traded for a price of $901.62 per share and a market cap of $45.39Bil. The stock has returned -39.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 190.62, a price-book ratio of 28.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 51.55 and a price-sales ratio of 5.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 957 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.49.

On 11/01/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $207.16 per share and a market cap of $436.40Bil. The stock has returned -1.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-book ratio of 12.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.78 and a price-sales ratio of 15.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

