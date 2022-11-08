Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 08, 2022!

ParkOhio Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ParkOhio (NASDAQ: PKOH) announces the following webcast:

What:

ParkOhio (NASDAQ: PKOH) Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

When:

Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Where:

https%3A%2F%2Fevent.webcasts.com%2Fstarthere.jsp%3Fei%3D1581141%26amp%3Btp_key%3Da6a83dbe9c

How:

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the link above.

Contact:

Matthew V. Crawford, Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer 440.947.2000

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pkoh.com.

ParkOhio is a diversified international company providing world class customers with a supply chain management outsourcing service, capital equipment used on their production lines, and manufactured components used to assemble their products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, ParkOhio operates more than 120 manufacturing sites and supply chain logistics facilities, through three reportable segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221101005834r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005834/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles