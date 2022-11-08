ParkOhio (NASDAQ: PKOH) announces the following webcast:

What: ParkOhio (NASDAQ: PKOH) Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call When: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Where: https%3A%2F%2Fevent.webcasts.com%2Fstarthere.jsp%3Fei%3D1581141%26amp%3Btp_key%3Da6a83dbe9c How: Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the link above. Contact: Matthew V. Crawford, Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer 440.947.2000

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pkoh.com.

ParkOhio is a diversified international company providing world class customers with a supply chain management outsourcing service, capital equipment used on their production lines, and manufactured components used to assemble their products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, ParkOhio operates more than 120 manufacturing sites and supply chain logistics facilities, through three reportable segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products.

