The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation's sale of Alcentra NY, LLC ("Alcentra NY") to Franklin Resources, Inc., a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton ("Franklin Templeton"), was completed today, November 1, 2022 (the "Closing Date").

In contemplation of the sale of Alcentra NY to Franklin Templeton, the Board and shareholders of each of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (each, a "Fund" and together, the "Funds") approved a new sub-investment advisory agreement between BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. ("BNYM Investment Adviser"), each Fund's investment adviser, and Alcentra NY (each, a "New Sub-Advisory Agreement"), effective as of the Closing Date. Accordingly, Alcentra NY serves as sub-adviser to each Fund pursuant to the respective New Sub-Advisory Agreement.

With respect to BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. (the "Multi-Strategy Fund"), while shareholder approval has not yet been obtained for a proposed new sub-investment advisory agreement between BNYM Investment Adviser and Alcentra NY (the "Proposed Sub-Advisory Agreement"), Alcentra NY now serves as sub-adviser to the Multi-Strategy Fund pursuant to an interim sub-investment advisory agreement between BNYM Investment Adviser and Alcentra NY (the "Interim Sub-Advisory Agreement"), which was approved by the Multi-Strategy Fund's Board. Implementation of the Interim Sub-Advisory Agreement will provide the Multi-Strategy Fund with more time to continue to seek shareholder approval of the Proposed Sub-Advisory Agreement. The Interim Sub-Advisory Agreement will expire the earlier of 150 days after the Closing Date or upon shareholder approval and effectiveness of the Proposed Sub-Advisory Agreement.

As sub-adviser to the Funds pursuant to the New Sub-Advisory Agreements, and to the Multi-Strategy Fund pursuant to the Interim Sub-Advisory Agreement, Alcentra NY, subject to BNYM Investment Adviser's supervision, provides day-to-day management of the respective fund's investments. Alcentra NY, located at 200 Park Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, New York 10166, is a registered investment adviser specializing in sub-investment grade corporate credit investment strategies. Alcentra NY was founded in 2002 and, together with Alcentra Limited, managed more than $34 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022. Alcentra NY is a subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, a global investment management organization which, through its specialist investment managers, offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives, and multi-asset solutions.

