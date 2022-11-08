SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Utah Medical Products, Inc. (Nasdaq:UTMD) announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-nine and one-half cents ($.295) per share of common stock payable on January 4, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2022. This is a 1.7% increase over the prior regular quarterly cash dividend.

Utah Medical Products, Inc., with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long term outcomes for their patients. For more information about Utah Medical Products, Inc., visit UTMD's website atwww.utahmed.com.

