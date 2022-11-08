Stephens+%26amp%3B+Stephens informs investors that it is investigating whether the officers and directors of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH) violated securities laws or breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Oak Street purportedly operates primary care centers in the U.S.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) is Being Investigated for Violating the False Claims Act

According to a class action complaint filed against the Company, on November 8, 2021, Oak Street disclosed that on November 1, 2021, the Company received a civil investigative demand ("CID") from the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ"). According to the CID, the DOJ was investigating whether the Company violated the False Claims Act. The CID also requests documents and information related to Oak Street's relationships with "third-party marketing agents" and Oak Street's "provision of free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries." On this news, the Company's stock price fell $9.75, or more than 20%, to close at $37.14 per share on November 9, 2021.

The class action complaint alleges that during the class period, defendants failed to disclose facts about Oak Street's business, including that it maintained relationships with third-party marketing agents likely to provoke law enforcement scrutiny and was providing free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries in a manner that would provoke law enforcement scrutiny. Because these activities may be violations of the False Claims Act, Oak Street was at a heightened risk of investigation by the DOJ and/or other federal law enforcements agencies and was subject to adverse impacts related to defense and settlement costs and diversion of management resources.

