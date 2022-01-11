Skylands Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 142 stocks valued at a total of $607.00Mil. The top holdings were UNP(8.56%), AAPL(6.90%), and ARCH(6.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Skylands Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Skylands Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GOLD by 318,100 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.78.

On 11/01/2022, Barrick Gold Corp traded for a price of $15.28 per share and a market cap of $27.12Bil. The stock has returned -14.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.82 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 103,875 shares in NYSE:AEM, giving the stock a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.87 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd traded for a price of $45.575 per share and a market cap of $20.76Bil. The stock has returned -11.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.94 and a price-sales ratio of 3.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Skylands Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 31,755 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/01/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $149.76 per share and a market cap of $2,385.74Bil. The stock has returned 1.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-book ratio of 47.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.86 and a price-sales ratio of 6.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Skylands Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GM by 122,800 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.7.

On 11/01/2022, General Motors Co traded for a price of $39.1615 per share and a market cap of $55.62Bil. The stock has returned -29.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Motors Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-book ratio of 0.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.84 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Skylands Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HI by 87,050 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.07.

On 11/01/2022, Hillenbrand Inc traded for a price of $45.075 per share and a market cap of $3.13Bil. The stock has returned -2.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hillenbrand Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-book ratio of 2.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

