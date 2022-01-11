CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 170 stocks valued at a total of $47.00Mil. The top holdings were GPK(9.25%), IVV(8.96%), and IJH(8.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC bought 157,332 shares of NYSE:GPK for a total holding of 222,440. The trade had a 6.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.95.

On 11/01/2022, Graphic Packaging Holding Co traded for a price of $23.075 per share and a market cap of $7.03Bil. The stock has returned 15.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Graphic Packaging Holding Co has a price-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-book ratio of 3.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.77 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 12,062 shares in ARCA:SCHO, giving the stock a 1.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.77 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.03 per share and a market cap of $9.88Bil. The stock has returned -5.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC bought 6,772 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 38,935. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.59.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $83 per share and a market cap of $33.65Bil. The stock has returned -21.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 4,655 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/01/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $91.9999 per share and a market cap of $1,189.50Bil. The stock has returned -36.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-book ratio of 4.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.09 and a price-sales ratio of 4.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:STIP by 2,674 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 11/01/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.175 per share and a market cap of $12.09Bil. The stock has returned -2.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

