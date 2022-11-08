Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 08, 2022!

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Attend Nareit's REITworld 2022 Annual Conference

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Costa, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, and Lukas Hartwich, the company’s Senior Vice President of Finance, will attend Nareit’s REITworld 2022 Annual Conference November 15-17, 2022, at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis in San Francisco, California.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

