Brickley Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 38 stocks valued at a total of $305.00Mil. The top holdings were VTV(24.22%), IEFA(10.44%), and AAPL(10.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brickley Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 400,645-share investment in NAS:SCZ. Previously, the stock had a 6.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.84 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $51.48 per share and a market cap of $9.65Bil. The stock has returned -30.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Brickley Wealth Management bought 429,821 shares of ARCA:AVDV for a total holding of 440,921. The trade had a 6.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.99.

On 11/02/2022, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $50.76 per share and a market cap of $1.82Bil. The stock has returned -21.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Brickley Wealth Management bought 25,863 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 603,974. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 11/02/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $56.21 per share and a market cap of $80.68Bil. The stock has returned -24.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 33,089-share investment in ARCA:SCHF. Previously, the stock had a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.39 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $30.06 per share and a market cap of $26.00Bil. The stock has returned -23.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Brickley Wealth Management reduced their investment in NAS:IEF by 6,841 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.09.

On 11/02/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.19 per share and a market cap of $21.45Bil. The stock has returned -16.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

