Oak Grove Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 55 stocks valued at a total of $296.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(12.39%), AMD(11.95%), and BAM(7.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Oak Grove Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Oak Grove Capital LLC bought 207,680 shares of NAS:COHR for a total holding of 333,332. The trade had a 2.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.89.

On 11/02/2022, Coherent Corp traded for a price of $34.4 per share and a market cap of $4.76Bil. The stock has returned -45.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coherent Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.72 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LRCX by 15,395 shares. The trade had a 2.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.18.

On 11/02/2022, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $412.71 per share and a market cap of $56.29Bil. The stock has returned -26.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-book ratio of 7.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.27 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TTWO by 42,969 shares. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.2.

On 11/02/2022, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc traded for a price of $116.31 per share and a market cap of $19.39Bil. The stock has returned -36.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 76.52, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.99 and a price-sales ratio of 3.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 12,500 shares in NYSE:LLY, giving the stock a 1.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $316.83 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $352.58 per share and a market cap of $335.01Bil. The stock has returned 42.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 57.05, a price-book ratio of 39.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.82 and a price-sales ratio of 11.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Oak Grove Capital LLC bought 9,443 shares of NYSE:NOW for a total holding of 15,570. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $450.27.

On 11/02/2022, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $418.56 per share and a market cap of $84.55Bil. The stock has returned -38.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 422.79, a price-book ratio of 18.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 116.14 and a price-sales ratio of 12.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

