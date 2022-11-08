FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of powersport catamaran boats will host a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss and answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for the third quarter of 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release before the call.

Event: Twin Vee PowerCatsCo. Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call and Q&A:

Toll-Free: 1-888-394-8218

Toll/International: 1-773-305-6853

Conference ID: 6260209

Audio Webcast: LINK HERE (Participants listening via audio webcast will be unable to submit questions for the Q&A portion of the call. If you would like to join the Q&A, please use the toll-free telephone number above to attend).

To access the webcast, please visit the link above approximately 15 minutes before the call to register.

The link to the audio-only webcast of the call can also be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of Twin Vee PowerCats Co.'s website, and a recording will be made available following the close of the call for at least 90 days.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. has designed, built, and sold recreational power sport catamaran boats for over 27 years. Twin Vee's hull designs and engineering has placed the company on the leading edge of marine innovation. Twin Vee boats are known as "Best Riding Boats on the Water™" because catamarans reduce drag, increase fuel efficiency, and offer boaters a more stable riding boat. Located in Fort Pierce Florida, Twin Vee's facility is 7.5-acres with several buildings totaling over 75,000 square feet. The Company currently employs approximately 180 people. Learn more at twinvee.com.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

[email protected]

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats, Co.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/723096/Twin-Vee-PowerCats-Co-to-Host-Third-Quarter-2022-Earnings-Call-on-November-8



