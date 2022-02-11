Leisure Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 123 stocks valued at a total of $165.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.20%), SHM(4.55%), and SCHX(4.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Leisure Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

Leisure Capital Management reduced their investment in ARCA:CMF by 442,280 shares. The trade had a 12.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.42.

On 11/02/2022, iShares California Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $54.15 per share and a market cap of $1.68Bil. The stock has returned -11.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Leisure Capital Management bought 146,525 shares of NAS:SBRA for a total holding of 473,315. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.77.

On 11/02/2022, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc traded for a price of $13.61 per share and a market cap of $3.14Bil. The stock has returned -0.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 71.63, a price-book ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.11 and a price-sales ratio of 5.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 46,972 shares in NAS:KRNT, giving the stock a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.78 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Kornit Digital Ltd traded for a price of $26.92 per share and a market cap of $1.34Bil. The stock has returned -83.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kornit Digital Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -48.26 and a price-sales ratio of 4.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Leisure Capital Management reduced their investment in ARCA:SHM by 26,192 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.12.

On 11/02/2022, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $46.09 per share and a market cap of $4.57Bil. The stock has returned -5.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 2,442-share investment in NAS:ADBE. Previously, the stock had a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $378.38 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $316.02 per share and a market cap of $146.92Bil. The stock has returned -50.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-book ratio of 10.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.24 and a price-sales ratio of 8.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

