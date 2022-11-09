Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 09, 2022!

Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (

NYSE:AGO, Financial) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on November 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2022.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a publicly traded Bermuda-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty provides credit enhancement products to the U.S. and international public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets and also provides asset management services. More information on Assured Guaranty Ltd. and its subsidiaries can be found at AssuredGuaranty.com.

