DUARTE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. ( IPW, Financial) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products, will host a conference call on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

iPower management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Dial-in registration link: here

Live webcast registration link: here

Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the company’s investor relations team at [email protected].

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.meetipower.com.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com , and its online platform partners. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at https://ir.meetipower.com/ .

Investor Relations Contact:



Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

[email protected]



