Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable consumer products company and Certified B Corp, announced today it has been chosen as a 2022 Safer Choice Partner of the Year by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the third consecutive year. Grove is recognized as Partner of the Year in the ‘Safer Choice Formulator-Product Manufacturer’ category, which honors the Company’s outstanding commitment to manufacturing with safer chemicals and ingredient transparency for its Safer Choice-certified products within the Grove Co. home cleaning and laundry product portfolio.

The Safer Choice certification is a testament to Grove’s ability to consistently innovate with recognized formulations and chemistry that further advances its sustainability efforts for its flagship brand of sustainable home care essentials, Grove Co. Grove Collaborative also sells third-party brands that have been thoroughly vetted against strict standards for sustainability, efficacy and supply chain practices. For the last three years, the Company has been recognized by the EPA as a Safer Choice Partner of the Year. Currently, a variety of laundry options and cleaner concentrates are EPA Safer Choice certified products.

“It is an honor to be recognized as an EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winner for the third year in a row. This is made possible by our dedicated team of product innovators that work tirelessly to develop high performing products using EPA identified safer ingredients, for both people and the planet'' said Co-Founder and CEO of Grove Collaborative, Stuart Landesberg. “The value that consumers place on well defined product standards is evident and remains a key factor for Grove in driving further progress and education, as we continue our mission to transform the CPG industry into a positive force for human and environmental health.”

Grove’s EPA Safer Choice Certified Products include:

“Cleaning and other products made with safer chemicals – like those certified by the Safer Choice program - help protect workers, families, communities, and the planet,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Deputy Assistant Administrator for Pollution Prevention Jennie Romer. “This year, we’re pleased to recognize a variety of organizations for their support of safer chemistry and sustainability, including organizations that have worked to make these products more affordable and accessible to all, advancing the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to equity and environmental justice.”

Launched in 2016 as a Certified B Corp, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove”) is transforming consumer products into a positive force for human and environmental good. Driven by the belief that sustainability is the only future, Grove creates and curates more than 150 high-performing eco-friendly brands of household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby and pet care products serving millions of households across the U.S. each year. With a flexible monthly delivery model and access to knowledgeable Grove Guides, Grove makes it easy for everyone to build sustainable routines.

Every product Grove offers — from its flagship brand of sustainable home care essentials, Grove Co., plastic-free, vegan personal care line, Peach Not Plastic, and zero-waste pet care brand, Good Fur, to its exceptional third-party brands — has been vetted against Grove’s strict standards to be beautifully effective, supportive of healthy habits, ethically produced and cruelty-free. Grove Collaborative is a public benefit corporation on a mission to move Beyond Plastic™ and in 2021, entered physical retail for the first time at Target stores nationwide Grove is the first plastic neutral retailer in the world and is committed to being 100% plastic-free by 2025.

