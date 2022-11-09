American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) today announced that the company’s Brazilian subsidiary has been granted product registration for use of Counter® insecticide on soybeans in Brazil, the world’s largest agricultural market. Counter is a proven, market-leading soil insecticide that provides superior control of yield-damaging nematode infestation. Additionally, Counter is a selective nematicide, which allows it to be used effectively in conjunction with other products to achieve optimal pest control management.

Vitor Cunha, CEO of AMVAC-Brazil, commented: “Field results from farmers have shown that Counter is a unique product in terms of both technical performance and yield improvement. These attributes should translate into improved profitability for users of this premier product. AMVAC-Brazil and our distributor partners are prepared to supply and service the expanding demand for this key nematode control solution.”

Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard, commented: “Counter is one of American Vanguard’s most important soil insecticide products and we are committed to expanding its use internationally. This registration in Brazil is very relevant to the adoption of our SIMPAS precision application technology. The economic and environmental benefits of this targeted deposition system will allow growers of soybean, corn, cotton, and sugarcane to generate greater profitability while providing crops with protection and nutrition in an environmentally sustainable manner.”

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection, turf and ornamentals management and public health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poor’s Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. All forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company’s management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management’s current expectations. Such factors are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements represent the Company’s best judgment as of the date of this release.

