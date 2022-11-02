PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) ("KIDPIK" or the "Company"), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, announced today they are teaming up with school safety and dismissal platform, Pikmykid, to launch #PIKKINDNESS , a movement designed to inspire kids everywhere to always be kind.

Through the #PIKKINDNESS campaign and giveaway, KIDPIK and Pikmykid's members and followers are encouraged to share an act of kindness committed by a child in their life between November 1st and World Kindness Day, November 13th.

At the close of the campaign, KIDPIK will recognize 10 individuals who have gone above and beyond to spread kindness in their community. Each winner will receive one free KIDPIK fashion box (the approximate retail value for the box is $150), along with items from Pikmykid and will be celebrated on the KIDIPK and Pikmykid blogs and social media channels. Additionally, up to 25 participants will be selected to receive KIDPIK kindness-themed t-shirts. See the official contest rules, here.

KIDPIK is also thrilled to announce the launch of their #PIKKINDNESS-themed shop, featuring fashion items from their collection that promote the message of kindness. The brand will donate approximately 50% of the proceeds from products purchased through the #PIKKINDNESS shop during the month of November to the Be Kind People Project —a charitable organization devoted to promoting kindness in classrooms through evidence-based teaching. In addition, Pikmykid will also donate a percentage of the proceeds towards the Be Kind People Project.

"We're counting on our community to join us in spreading kindness in the classroom and beyond," says Ezra Dabah, CEO of KIDPIK. "Everyone has the power to make a difference, no matter their age. Our goal is to remind kids of the importance of being kind to one another and what a huge impact we can make in other's lives by simply looking out for one another and showing that we care."

"Promoting kindness can go a long way towards making school a safer place for everyone, both physically and emotionally," says Pat Bhava, CEO of Pikmykid. "As teachers and parents share the importance of taking steps to spread kindness, kids learn to take the initiative as well."

How to Participate in the #PIKKINDNESS Campaign:

From November 1 – November 13, adults are encouraged to submit a child, classmate, student or friend's random act of kindness by sharing their story on Instagram tagging @kidpik and @pikmykid , including the hashtag #PIKKINDNESS . Participants can also submit using the form on the official landing page . They'll be automatically entered to win a free KIDPIK fashion box (sizes 2-16). The KIDPIK and Pikmykid teams will choose 10 winners at the close of the contest. See the official contest rules, here.

Visit www.kidpik.com/kindness to submit an act of kindness and learn more about how to help KIDPIK and Pikmykid spread the message that kind is cool!

About KIDPIK Corp.

Founded in 2016, KIDPIK (NASDAQ: PIK ) is an online clothing subscription box for kids, offering mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits that are curated based on each member's style preferences. KIDPIK delivers a surprise box monthly or seasonally, providing an effortless shopping experience for parents and a fun discovery for kids. Each seasonal collection is designed in-house by a team with decades of experience designing childrenswear. KIDPIK combines the expertise of fashion stylists with proprietary data science and technology to translate kids' unique style preferences into surprise boxes of curated outfits. We also sell our branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website, shop.kidpik.com . For more information, visit www.kidpik.com .

About Pikmykid

Pikmykid is the leading safety and dismissal platform that empowers schools to simplify dismissal without the need to purchase, install, or support additional hardware. Many schools struggle with safety and dismissal processes that waste time, leave students vulnerable, and exhaust staff and faculty. With Pikmykid, schools can trade in their outdated methods for a combination of dismissal management, safety and emergency tools, parent messaging, and real time reporting that keeps your staff happy and students accounted for. No more long car lines, endless front office calls, or missing students – just one powerful platform that allows schools to focus on what really matters – learning.

To learn more, visit www.pikmykid.com.

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES CAN ALSO BE FOUND HERE.

CONTACTS:

Media Contact:

Julianne Beffa

(212) 399-2784

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kidpik-launches-pikkindness-initiative-with-pikmykid-in-honor-of-world-kindness-day-301665605.html

SOURCE KIDPIK