EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will present at the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Eric Vaillancourt, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Milt Childress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer are scheduled to present at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. The presentation, along with accompanying materials will be available on the company’s website, http%3A%2F%2Fwww.enproindustries.com.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, photonics, industrial process, aerospace, food and pharma and life sciences. Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.enproindustries.com.

